PDP national convention holds Oct. 30 — Ologbondiyan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday said that the date of its national convention remained Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.

The Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, briefing journalists in Abuja, said arraignments for the convention were ongoing.

Ologbondiyan also denied the media reports on alleged issues among the National Working Committee (NWC) and the convention committees, saying there was no issue as far as the convention was concerned.

“As far as the party is concerned, the date for the convention remains Oct. 30 to Oct 31.

“ As we speak, we read reports in so many media space that there are issues.

“The reports say that only three governors are working, that national convention committees are not meeting and the National Working Committee (NWC) members are not in their offices.

“That is totally and absolutely incorrect, and some of your colleagues went upstairs into the NWC Hall, to meet with members of the NWC, who are taking their respective seats and are deliberating on the success of the forthcoming national convention.

“So, I want to bring to the attention of my dear colleagues, that the national convention organizing committee’s leadership is in town,

“These are the Chairman, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State; the Deputy Chairman, Gov. Diri Duoye of Bayelsa State; as well as Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State who is the Secretary of the committee.

“The three of them are in Abuja to oversee the convention process, while all the respective subcommittees are working.

“I am briefing you now because I am the Secretary of the publicity subcommittee.

“So, all the committees are working. We have about 15 sub-committees for the purpose of the convention, and they are all working.

“The leadership of the convention committee as well are in town, and they are all working as well,” he said.

He reassured that the venues for the convention and the accreditation of delegates had been secured.

“So, in truth, the convention plans are on the way, and there are no issues as far as the national convention is concerned as we speak.

On court case instituted against the party on Kaduna state concerning the convention, Ologbondiyan said there was no judgment in that regard, and the PDP could not work on speculation.

“We do not have a judgment before the party. You cannot be talking about court issues, it is only when there is a judgment before the court that we will begin to talk about court issues, as far as the party’s concerned.

“All the plans have been set out for the national convention..”(NAN)

