PDP National Convention Committee inaugurates 15 sub-committees

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention Committee on Thursday in Abuja inaugurated 15 sub-committees for its national convention scheduled for Oct. 30.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sub-committees as read by Gov. Diri Duoye of Bayelsa include the National Convention Organizing Committee, chaired by Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State.

Others are Constitutional Amendment Committee, chaired by Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-lbom; Zoning Committee chaired by Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; Screening Committee, chaired by Mohammed Adoke, former Minister of Justice.

Sub-committees and their chairmen also inaugurated were Screening Appeal Committee — Ike Ekweremadu; Special Duties Committee — Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers; Accreditation Committee — Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta; a d Security Committee — former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase.

The Electoral (statutory) Committee, with Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa as the chairman; Publicity Committee chaired by Gov Godwin Obaseki of Edo state and Venue Committee, chaired by Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state are also among them.

Others include: Welfare and Entertainment Committee with Mariya Waziri as chairperson; Transportation Committee, with Ibrahim Dankwambo as Chairman; and Contact and Mobilization Committee with Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba as Chairman.

The rest are, Protocol Committee with Sen. Biodun Olujimi as chairperson; Medical Committee — Nuhu Zagbayi; and Secretariat Committee — Umaru Ibrahim Tsauri.

Inaugurating the sub-committees, Fintiri expressed belief that the October convention would be successful and lead PDP to victory in 2023.

Fintiri said that the leaders and members of the sub-committees were carefully selected to organize a credible convention for the party.

The Adamawa governor urged them to make the necessary sacrifices to deliver the best convention to the party.

Fintiri, fielding questions from newsmen after the inauguration, said that by PDP’s new constitution, over 6,000 delegates were expected at the convention .

“We are fully prepared for that. We are expecting everybody in every ward that is a delegate to attend the convention.”

He said that the sub-committees had been given directions and they were expected to go back, adequately prepare and submit their report to the main committee for approval.

On how far the zoning committee had gone after the one-week appeal he gave them last week, Fintiri said the committee was in a meeting in Enugu carrying out its

responsibilities.

On the which part of the party’s constitution would be amended, Fintiri said he could not preempt the constitution sub-committee, but allow them do their jobs.

“You can see the party is working, and it is a turning point for all of us,” Fintiri said.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...