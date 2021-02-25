PDP national auditor denies accusing  Secondus of financial impropriety 

Mr Adamu Mustapha, National Auditor of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has denied accusing the National Chairman of the party, Mr Uche Secondus of financial impropriety.

Mustapha said this when he addressed newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

He also denied alleging any form of misdemeanor against any member of National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

“My attention has been drawn to misleading reports in a section of the media on three memos I presented to the NWC for deliberation.

“To say the least, I am shocked that routine memos can be so mischievously misrepresented in the media ostensibly to achieve a sinister purpose against our party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all the issues raised in the memos were exhaustively deliberated in the NWC meeting.

“The deliberation was conclusive because on all the items raised, approvals were sought and granted by both the NWC and the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great party.

“I want to state clearly, that I did not make any allegations of any form of financial impropriety against the National Chairman, neither did I made allegation of any form of misdemeanor against members of the NWC,” he said.

Mustapha said that the NWC was not divided as it was working in the collective interest of PDP.

He also urged media practitioners to always crosscheck facts, before going to press to avoid misleading the public.(NAN)