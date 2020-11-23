PDP names Ali Odefa S/East zonal caretaker committee chairman

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday appointed Chief Ali Odefa as Chairman of its reconstituted South East Zonal Caretaker Committee.

The NWC in a statement issued by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja also named Mr Laz Ogbei as Auditor of the caretaker committee.

Ologbondiyan said that the action of the NWC was pursuant to Sections 29 (2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

He said that the reconstituted south east zonal caretaker committee was to pilot the affairs of the party in the zone for a period not exceeding three months or 90 days as prescribed by section 32(2)(e) of the PDP constitution.

Ologbondiyan enjoined all members of the party in the zone to continue to work in harmony for the tasks ahead, especially at the time the nation looked up to PDP for solution and direction. (NAN)