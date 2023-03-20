PDP Mutfwang wins Plateau governorship election

By Martha Nyam

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau, Mr Caleb Mutfwang the declared winner of the 2023 governorship election.

Mutfwang scored 525, 299 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 491, 370 votes.

The governorship candidate for Labour Party, Dr Patrick Dakum also got 60, 310 votes.

The state collation and returning officer, Prof. Idris Amali, the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Lafia, declared Mutfwang the winner of the March 18 polls, having scored the highest votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mutfwang won 10 local governments out of 17 local governments in the state.

Mutfwang, the former Chairman, Mangu Local Government, Plateau, was born on March 12, 1965 in Wussasa, Zaria, Mutfwang had his primary education at LEA Primary School Ampang-West, Mangu from 1973 to 1977.

He later went to Boys Secondary School, Gindiri graduating in 1982.

He worked briefly with the then Federal Office of Statistics and the defunct Nigerian Bank for Commerce of Industry before continuing his educational pursuit at the School of Preliminary Studies, Keffi from 1983 to 1984.

He was at the University of Jos and graduated between 1984 and 1988 and the Nigerian Law School from 1988 which qualified him to be called to the Nigerian Bar as a solicitor and advocate of the Supreme Court on Dec. 14, 1989.

Mutfwang served the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in Kaduna State during which he was elected by his colleagues as the President of the Nigerian Christian Corpers’ Fellowship in Kaduna State.(NAN)