PDP must be repositioned ahead of 2027 – Adamu Waziri

By Ahmed Abba

A former Minister of Police Affairs and PDP chieftain, Alhaji Adamu Waziri, has stressed the need for an urgent repositioning of the party.

Waziri stated this on Friday in Potiskum, Yobe shortly after addressing members of the party drawn from across the state.

According to him, this has become necessary in order for the party to reclaim its place as Nigeria’s foremost opposition platform, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Waziri said that PDP was facing serious leadership challenges and internal crises which were affecting its capacity to perform its constitutional role as an opposition party.

“Peoples Democratic Party is going through a lot of trials and tribulations.

“We have leadership problems and the party needs to be repositioned to play its role as the leading opposition, especially to address the problems afflicting Nigeria, in 2027,” he said.

The former minister stated that democracy could not thrive without a vibrant opposition, even as he admitted that PDP had “failed woefully” in providing the platform needed to bring succour to citizens.

He, however, used the opportunity to dispel rumours doing the rounds that he had defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I have come to my people to dispel the rumour that I have defected to APC. That is not true,” he said.

Waziri explained that while he was actively involved in the on-going coalition and merger talks among political actors, his participation was not in any official capacity.

“I am very much involved in the coalition and merger talks involving members of PDP, APC, Labour Party and other political groups who are trying to build a strong political platform that can deliver credible candidates in 2027.

“But I am not in the talks representing PDP. I am there as a Nigerian, a democrat with an inalienable right to associate and express my views,” he clarified.

The PDP chieftain stressed that he owed it as a duty to his supporters in Yobe and beyond to keep them informed about his national political engagements.

“I am confident of the support I have, both within and outside the PDP in Yobe. I came here to brief them so that when decisions are eventually taken, they will not say I did not carry them along,” he said.

On the issue of national leadership within the party, Waziri reaffirmed that the party was being guided by its constitution.

“The PDP constitution is clear; if anything happens to the national chairman, the deputy national chairman takes over in an acting capacity until the zone that produced the original chairman nominates a replacement,” he said.

The former minister, who is a prominent voice in Yobe politics, urged party members to remain united and committed to rescuing the country through democratic means. (NAN)