PDP mourns Taraba traditional ruler, Emmanuel Njiwah

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with the government and people of Taraba over the death of Mr Emmanuel Njiwah, the paramount ruler of Mbamnga Chiefdom of the state.

This is contained in a statement by PDP National Publicity Secretary,Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Sunday.

Ologbondiyan said that the party was heartbroken by the death of the deceased who was its former Zonal Chairman, North and described death as a monumental loss to the nation.

He said that Njiwah was a patriotic leader, teacher, seasoned diplomat, highly resourceful administrator and a highly loved statesman, who spared nothing in his sacrificial contribution towards the unity and development of the nation.

“As a member of our party’s National Working Committee before his destined elevation to the exalted stool of the highly revered Mbonduah of Mbamnga Chiefdom, Njiwah, was a stabilising force.

“He made outstanding contributions for the stability, growth and success of our great party in his home state, Taraba, the Northeast as well as at the national level,” he said.

Ologbondiyan said that Njiwah distinguished himself in service of his fatherland, as local government administrator as well as commissioner for rural development and cooperatives in the old Gongola state.

He said that the deceased also distinguished himself when he served as secretary to the Taraba State Government and in many more assignments, where he made innumerable sacrifices in service as a true patriot.

“As a traditional ruler, Njiwah demonstrated an exceptional love in leading his people and reinforced our party’s belief in our national pride as embodied in our traditional institution.

“Our party deeply commiserates with the Njiwah family, Gov. Darius Ishaku, the PDP fold in Taraba and the North East as well as the Government and people of Taraba,” he said. (NAN)