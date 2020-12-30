PDP Mourns Labour Party Chairman, Abdulsalam

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was shocked and grief-stricken over the death of the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam.

This was made known in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan and made available to Newdiaryonline.

The PDP described Alhaji Abdulsalam as a selfless politician and very patriotic opposition figure, who dedicated his life in pursuit of justice, good governance and entrenchment of democratic values in our country.

According to the party, the death of Alhaji Abdulsalam is indeed a national tragedy especially

coming at this critical time when the nation needs his patriotism and wealth of experience the most in the collective quest to rescue the country from the stranglehold of misrule.

The PDP also commiserated with the Abdulsalam’s family, the Labour Party, as well as the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), where he played a major role in its formation, and prayed God to grant Alhaji Abdulsalam eternal rest.