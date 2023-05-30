PDP mourns Dokpesi

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday mourned the Founder of Daar Communications and African Independent Television (AIT), Chief Raymond Dokpesi, also known as Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom.

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, in a statement in Abuja, described Dokpesi as an exceptionally committed and courageous nationalist, an insightful and loyal party man; brilliant and resourceful entrepreneur.

He said that the PDP family was devastated by the death of one of its leading lights, member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Executive Committee (NEC), media mogul, Statesman and Patriarch of the Dokpesi family.

“Dokpesi was steadfast in his selfless contributions towards the unity, stability and development of our great Party and the nation at large.

“As a patriotic Nigerian, Dokpesi deployed his media empire of AIT, Ray Power FM and Faaji FM to champion the course of national development, promoted greater and affordable access to information across the country.

“He stimulated good governance, enhanced economic growth and development in all critical sectors and opened our nation to international limelight and opportunities.

“He was a detribalized Nigerian, who put the interest and wellbeing of our nation above every other consideration and made numerous positive landmarks in our national political, economic and social landscapes,” he said.

Ologunagba said that Dokpesi’s death was indeed a colossal national loss and a big blow to the PDP family.

He condoled with the Dokpesi family, the Daar Communication Group, the government and people of Edo State, the Weppa-Wanno Kingdom and the Edo PDP family.

Ologunagba prayed to the Almighty God to grant all the fortitude to bear the devastating loss and also grant Dokpesi, eternal rest in His bosom.(NAN)