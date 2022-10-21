PDP mourns, condoles with David Mark over son, Tunde’s death

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is devastated by the news of the death of our own dear Tunde, the son of former Senate President, prominent national leader and member of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, Senator David Mark.

This is contained in a statement signed by the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

Ologunagba stated that the death of Tunde, a very bright, energetic and brilliant young Nigerian is a very massive blow not only to the Mark family but also to the PDP family and the nation at large.

“Our Party is overwhelmed by this great loss to a very patriotic Nigerian leader; a man of immense humility, who continues to demonstrate an exceptional commitment to the unity, stability and development of our country.

“The PDP stands with the family of David Mark, the people of Benue State and the nation at large at this moment of grief especially given the pains of losing a dear son.

“We are heartbroken but as the Bible teaches; in all things, we give thanks to the Almighty God in whose presence we obtain Grace and Strength in times like this. We draw solace in faith that Tunde is received in the bosom of the Lord according to the promises of God.

“The PDP consoles Senator David Mark, his wife, siblings of the departed and pray to God to strengthen the family and grant eternal rest to the faithful departed,”he said.

