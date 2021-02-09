The Kwara House of Assembly on Tuesday sworn-in Mr Jimoh Raheem-Agboola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as member representing llorin South constituency.

Speaker of the House Yakubu Danladi administered the oath of office and oath of allegiance on the new member.

Danladi, in his remark congratulated the new member and expressed optimism that he would adjust to the legislative business of the House in view of his experience.

“You are already familiar with the task ahead, we say congratulations and welcome on board,” he said.

He described the inauguration of Raheem-Agboola as one of the beauties of democracy and described legislative arm as the strongest arm of government in a democracy.

The new lawmaker, while speaking with newsmen after his inauguration, described his triumph as a product of judiciary.

He promised that he will not disappoint the electorate in llorin South constituency for the confidence depose in him.

Raheem-Agboola was inaugurated in compliance with an Appeal Court Judgment in his favour. He was a member of the 4th Assembly from 1999 to 2003, and he replaced Mr AbdulAzeez Elewu who contested the 2019 election under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The new member was accompanied to his inauguration by some PDP stalwarts led by the state Chairman, Alhaji Kola Shittu, relations, friends and well-wishers. (NAN)