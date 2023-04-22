PDP member-elect for Taraba federal  constituency dies

By Gabriel Yough

Alhaji Samaila Maihanci, a member-elect to the 10th National Assembly to represent Jalingo, Yorro, Zing Federal Constituency on the platform of the PDP is dead.

Mr Andeteran Irimiya, the PDP State Publicity Secretary, confirmed the news to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jalingo.

According to him, Maihanci, a promising young man, who won election in the constituency where PDP has been finding it difficult to win over the years, died in the early hours of Saturday after a brief illness.

“We woke up this morning with a very shocking news of the death of member elect for Jalingo, Zing, Yorro Federal constituency of Taraba.

“Samaila was a young and promising politician, who was loved across board and that is why he won election in the constituency that PDP has been losing over the years.

“The PDP wishes to condole with the immediate family, friends, well wishers and the entire constituents over this irreparable loss,” he said.

Irimiya prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and his immediate family, tbe fortitude the bear the loss. (NAN)