PDP loses another Rep member to APC

By Ikenna Osuoha

Another Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Salisu Koko, representing Koko-Besse/Maiyama Constituency of Kebbi State, has defected to All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Amos Magaji, representing Zango Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency of Kaduna, had, during the plenary on Tuesday, defected to the ruling APC.

The Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, who made the announcement on the floor of the house during plenary in Abuja on Wednesday, told the APC caucus to welcome Koko as one of them.

Abbas quoted Koko as attributing his defection to the protracted crisis in the opposition PDP.

However, the Minority Leader, Rep. Kingsley Chinda, raised a point of order, saying that there was no ‘protracted’ crisis in PDP.

Chinda urged the house to acknowledge the consequences of defection without compliance with the provisions of the constitution.

Supporting the minority leader, Rep. Ben Etanabene, amplified what he called the consequences of the defection, which, according to him, was vacation of the seat being occupied by the lawmaker.

The speaker, however, overruled the point order, saying that the house had no powers to implement such constitutional provisions.

He, therefore, urged the aggrieved lawmakers to approach the appropriate quarters to address the issue. (NAN)