PDP ‘ll takeover Ekiti in general election- Official

by Oloniruha Emmanuel

Mr Sadiq Obanoyen, the Chairman of Ekiti State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee, has promised that the party will clear the state’s votes in the 2023 general election.



Obanoyen said this shortly after the inauguration of the committee at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

“We believe by the grace of God and with your support, we will reconcile and unite our people ahead of the forth coming general election,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Umar Damagum, PDP Deputy National Chairman (North) had tasked the committee to unite members of the party for a team work to ensure clear victory at the general election.



Damagum said that Ekiti State had always remained a PDP state, saying that with little effort the party would reclaim the state governorship seat.

“You have a daunting task before you and for all stakeholders.I want you to give them all the cooperation that is needed to help them achieve is one reason.



“The responsibility rest on you to make sure that you cash on this opportunity to reclaim your party back, to rebuild it in order to give you the desired victories that is expected.

“Ekiti has always been a PDP state; you have been resilient, and from what we see during the presidential campaign, we know that Ekiti is still PDP.

“That gave us the courage to sit down and say we have to get things right. How do we do this thing,” he said.

Damagum added:”It is to be able to dissolve that executive that has always been in one crisis or the other and give a new life to the party by constituting a caretaker committee, which will give us a brand-new executive, that will be all inclusive,” he said.(NAN)