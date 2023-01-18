PDP ‘ll not be distracted by APC’ antics-Campaign council

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will not be distracted by the antics of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in its quest to win the 2023 presidential election.



Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesperson for Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation stated this at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said that the allegation against its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar on Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) was to distract the party and divert its attention from winning the election.



He said that the party and its campaign council would continue to rally with Nigerians in the collective desire to restore the nation to the path of purposeful leadership and prosperity for all.



“However, no matter how much falsehood appears to thrive, the truth will always prevail at the end of the day,” he said.

Ologunagba urged the APC to tender an unreserved apology to Abubakar over the unsubstantiated allegation.(NAN)