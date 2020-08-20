PDP lifts suspension on Ewuga, others

Sen. Wali Jibrin, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the party has lifted the suspension of Sen. Solomon Ewuga, Musa Elayo and Muhammed Onawo, former House of Representatives member with immediate effect.







Walid announced this on Thursday while speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nasarawa, Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

He said that the lifting of the suspension of the affected party leaders followed the submission of reports by the reconciliation committee on the crisis facing the party in the state.







“I want to disclose to you that we have lifted the suspension of Sen. Ewuga, Muhammed Onawo and Rep. Musa Elayo

“This followed the submission of reports by the reconciliation committee set up by our party.







“When we received the reports of the reconciliation committee, we have all agreed to lift the suspension on Ewuga, Muhammed Onawo and Musa Elayo.

“We have also gone further that all court cases be withdrawn and those we have cases in court have promised to do so.

“We are doing this in the interest of peace and for the progress of our party and the country at large, ” he said

Jibrin advised the party leaders and supporters in the state to work in unity to ensure the victory of the party in future elections.

“I will continue to do my best in making sure that we unite our members and we remain united in the interest of peace in our party for the overall development of the state and the country at large,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that on May 28, a High Court in Akwanga, presided over by Justice Mustapha Rahamat, nullified the ward and local government congresses recently held in the state.









The PDP in the state had been engulfed in intra-party crisis that led to the suspension of some chieftains.

NAN also reports that the PDP Nasarawa State chapter recently witnessed the suspension of three prominent members of the party in the state.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Muhammad Umar-Bwala, had announced the suspension of the trio through a statement for alleged misconduct then.(NAN)