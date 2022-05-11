PDP LG congresses in Enugu peaceful, transparent, says electoral panel

By Alex Enebeli

The electoral panel from the National Secretariat of the PDP which conducted the congresses accros the 17 local government areas of Enugu State said the exercise was “peaceful, transparent and well organised”.

The PDP LGA congresses were held to elect one National Delegate and nominate one Person Living With Disability (PLWD) ahead of the party primary elections.

Members of the panel were Yinka Adegbola, Hajiya Fatima Usman, Chidi Dike and Egbuna Nduanya.

They were led by the state Chairman of the PDP, Mr Augustine Nnamani and his Deputy, Mr Innocent Ezeoha, to supervise the congresses.

The exercise was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

During the congress, the Chairman of the Panel, Hajiya Amina Jambo, lauded the PDP family in Enugu State, led by Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for the peaceful atmosphere, the enthusiasm and transparency displayed at the exercise.

Jambo applauded the Gov. Ugwuanyi-led PDP family for adhering to the guidelines of the party for the conduct of the congresses, adding that they were very proud of the party.

Addressing the party faithful at the Udenu LGA, Jambo said “these Local Government Congresses in Enugu State are among the most peaceful, well organised and colourful exercise of our party in the country”.

She added that “Everywhere we have gone, the people are comported and observing the rules and guidelines of the PDP for the conduct of the exercise”.

She acknowledged the presence of the women and the physically challenged persons, including officials of INEC at the exercise.

“This shows that you people are following the guidelines. You people are doing what you are supposed to do. We are very proud of you. We are happy that you people are doing things correctly.

“The INEC officials here have confirmed to us that everything is going on well and in accordance with the PDP guidelines.”

At Isi-Uzo LGA PDP Office in Ikem, the National Electoral Panel Chairman lauded the peaceful and transparent exercise, stressing that “we have seen democracy in action in Enugu State”.

According to her, it is clear that Ugwuanyi is a true democrat which shows pure democracy in action.

“Everywhere we go, you are following the guidelines. We have seen people with disabilities; we have seen women everywhere.

“My team has been in Enugu State since morning, and we have been going from one local government to another, to supervise the PDP Local government congresses.”

In Enugu East LGA where the members of the Electoral Panel were received by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Edward Ubosi, Sen. Gil Nnaji and other other stakeholders, the verdict was the same.

They commended the peaceful atmosphere, the transparency and adherence to the party guidelines and the presence of INEC officials.

At Enugu North PDP Office which was their first port of call, Jambo said: “We are so appreciative of your warm welcome. You can see that the place is well organised and very peaceful.”

Addressing the party delegates at Isi-Uzo LGA when the Panel arrived at the venue, the Returning Officer, Dr. Ozo Ozoani, noted that INEC officials were monitoring the exercise.

“Before your arrival, we have done accreditation of the statutory delegates and called the three-man delegates, LG delegates, councillors, ward executives, and we have a total of 278 delegates in Isi-Uzo LGA.”

According to him, it is a privilege and honour for him to be the Returning Officer “where an election will be monitored by the national team of our party”. (NAN)

