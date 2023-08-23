PDP lauds Tinubu over fuel subsidy palliatives

By Nicholas Dechi

The Benue chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lauded President Bola Tinubu over the palliatives given to states to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.



Mr Bemgba Iortyom, the state PDP Publicity Secretary said this in a statement on Tuesday in Makurdi.

Iortyom said that the palliatives would provide short term succour to citizens if handled sincerely and transparently by the states.

“It will go a long way in reducing the sufferings occasioned by the subsidy removal,” he said.

He, however, expressed dismay over the silence of Benue Gov. Hyacinth Alia on the distribution of the palliatives to the targeted beneficiaries.

“PDP and indeed the people of the state find it worrisome the continuing silence by Alia over the package sent to the state which we understand consists in trucks of food items and N5 billion.

“It is a widely known fact that many other state governments across the country have since distributed the palliatives to their people, with some even augmenting the package from their own resources, yet in Benue, Alia has not uttered a word regarding the matter,” he said.



Iortyom urged the governor to come out and shed light on the matter, saying that his continued silence and delay in the distribution of the palliatives amounted to aggravating the sufferings of the intended beneficiaries.

He also urged him to ensure that the palliatives were distributed in a transparent manner to the intended beneficiaries in the state. (NAN)

