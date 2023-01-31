PDP lauds INEC over its Ebonyi guber candidate 

By Christian Ogbonna

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi has commended INEC for restoring the party’s 2023 governorship candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii on the ballot.

The commendation is contained in a statement issued in Abakaliki on Tuesday by Mr Abia Onyike, Director, Media and Publicity of PDP Campaign Organisation for the general elections.

According to Onyike, the restoration shows that Odii remains the authentic and only governorship candidate of the PDP in Ebonyi.

INEC updated its candidates list on Monday and restored Odii as the authentic PDP governorship candidate for Ebonyi.

Odii was elected at the party’s primary election and subsequently affirmed by the Supreme Court at the end of petitions.

“As the authentic candidate, the party’s National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, the also handed its flag to Odii on Jan. 26 at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki.

“We thank God for everything. With this latest development, the victory of the PDP at the March 11 governorship election is well assured.

“PDP is now set to reclaim its stolen mandate and restore peace to the Salt of the Nation (Ebonyi),’’ Onyike added. (NAN)