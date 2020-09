PDP lauds Buhari on deployment of security for Edo election

Share the news













The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo on Tuesday lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the deployment of adequate security for the governorship election in the state on Saturday.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Chris Nehikhare, State Publicity Secretary of the party, in Benin on behalf of the State PDP Campaign Council.

Nehikhare said that efforts so far put in place by the Buhari-led government to ensure security and safety of Edo people, before, during and after the election, deserved commendation.

According to Nehikhare, with the massive deployment of men of the Nigeria Police Force, the Military, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies to Edo to supervise Saturday’s election, the party is confident that the election will be crisis-free.

He noted that Buhari’s commitment to the safety and security of voters in the state would bolster confidence among voters and would ultimately impact positively on voters turnout.

The PDP’s spokesman urged voters in the state to come out on election day to elect credible leaders for the state.(NAN)