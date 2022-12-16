PDP lauds Anambra supporters over successful rally

By Chimezie Anaso

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lauded its numerous supporters in Anambra over the success of its rally and presidential campaign launch in the state.

Mr Chukwubuikem Uloka, the Deputy Director, Media and Publicity, Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Committee in Anambra said this in a statement on Friday in Awka.

Uloka said the success of the rally and massive turnout was a practical demonstration of the love the state had for the PDP and its candidates.

“In a special way, we send our appreciation to Gov. Chukwuma Soludo, who received and affirmed his support for Atiku-Okowa’s recovery and rescue plans for Nigeria and the Southeast.

“The massive crowd that attended the rally was so great that our candidate, Atiku Abubakar himself openly commended the Anambra people for their organic support for the PDP and his candidacy.

“The turnout shows that Anambra is a home for Abubakar who is also an in-law, there was no better way to honour him than the massive presence at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka on Thursday,” he stated.

Uloka said it was clear that the PDP was in firm grip of Anambra saying that this would translate to electoral victory for the party in 2023 poll.

He said PDP was set to return to power and rescue the country from the brink of economic collapse and heightened insecurity.

“It was a great feeling that no fewer than 30,000 Anambra electorate across the 326 wards in the state trooped out en masse to listen to the recovery and rescue plan of our candidate and his running mate.

“By this development, it is clear that those people in the state who were doubting the party’s grip in the state are now panicking.

“We thank Southeast stakeholders who were present at the rally, including serving and former governors, serving and former members of the National Assembly and other leaders of the party from across the south-east and beyond.

“We have proven to Nigerians that Anambra and by extension, the entire Southeast remains in the grip of the PDP and come 2023, we shall translate the organic support for Atiku and the PDP into votes and ensure victory at the poll,” he said.(NAN)