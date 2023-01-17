PDP is fired, united in reclaiming C/River — Guber candidate

Ehigimetor Igbaugba

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Cross River, Sen. Sandy Onor, has said that the party is “fired and united“ with the sole purpose of reclaiming the state from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Onor stated this on Monday at a media briefing to kick-start the party’s campaign in Ogoja Local Government Area of the state.

“We are united and are fired up by the fact that Cross River state is in a dark place and we are going to take it out for ourselves and the generality of our children and the entire people of Cross River,” he said.

He stressed that the mis-governance of the ruling party in the state has also placed the PDP in a good position to win all the elective positions in the general elections.

He decried the state of infrastructural decay in northern Cross River where the party was flagging off its campaign and noted that it was a tragedy as the governor was from the area,

“We are here to tell the people to keep hope alive and that a new regime is coming. We will tell them that we will do for them what the APC government failed to do.

“We are here to let the people know that they should keep hope alive as a new leadership is coming and we will do what ought to have been done while also thanking them for their support in advance because we know they will vote for us.

“The north is indeed our stronghold. It is the APC that is trying to break it. We are reclaiming out state. We voted the governor and he eloped with our mandate and we are getting it back.

“We are poised to regenerate, reviltalise and renergise Cross River. We will completely sanitise the processes and completely depart from the decay that we have seen as a people and the darkness that is palpable and is everywhere.

“We are very serious minded about it and I say this with every sense of responsibility trusting God that his grace upon us is sufficient.

“The legitimacy that we are going to derive from our people would fire us to ensure that we reposition our state for real growth and development beyond the drama that we presently see,“ he said. (NAN)