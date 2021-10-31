PDP is back, stronger – Segun Oni

A former Ekiti governor, Chief Segun Oni, says the successful conduct of PDP elective National Convention is an indication that the party is back, stronger and ready to salvage Nigeria.

Oni said this in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja.

He described the emergence of PDP new National Working Committee (NWC) as a good omen for the party.

“As a party, we are set to work with Nigerians to help Nigeria to rise like a phoenix from hopelessness, poverty and insecurity, to the summit of governance where no one is left behind.

“We make bold to say that we have learnt from the errors of the past, and we are poised to unleash the limitless potential of our nation for the common good of all,” he said.

Oni rejoiced with PDP leaders, governors, legislators and all members of the party on the successful conduct of the convention.

He congratulated the newly-elected chairman of the party, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, and other elected executives on their emergence at the convention.

Oni urged party members and stakeholders to build on the success of the convention by putting their differences aside and working together for the progress of the party.

He said this is the time to commence the purposeful task of endearing the PDP once more, to Nigerians, as the party of the government in waiting. (NAN)

