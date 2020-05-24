PDP insists it won Kogi Governorship Election, expects justice at Appeal Court

Share the news

















The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) insists that its candidate, Engr. Musa Wada, won the November 2019 Kogi state governorship election, adding that it will never relent until it reclaims the mandate at the Appeal Court.



The PDP described the judgment of the Election Tribunal as an alarming miscarriage of justice, particularly as the PDP and its candidate, Engr. Musa Wada, laid incontrovertible proofs of electoral manipulations by Governor Yahaya Bello and the All Progressives Congress (APC), as

affirmed by Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele in his landmark dissenting judgment.



PDP Spokesman,Kola Ologbondiyan said Sunday, “Our party was able to lay incontestable evidence of over-voting, massive thumb printing, voter intimidation, thuggery, violence and other malpractices used by the APC and compromised Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials to rob our candidate and the

people of Kogi state of their mandate.”



The PDP expressed shock that despite the overwhelming evidence before

tribunal, proving that Governor Yahaya Bello did not win the

election, justice was thwarted to the disappointment of the people of

Kogi state and generality of Nigerians.



In fact, the party said, the lull and despondency that have enveloped Kogi state since the tribunal’s flawed verdict is an indication that the judgment failed to uphold justice in the genuine aspiration of the people of Kogi state

in the election.



PDP said the fact remains that the evidences are clear that our candidate is the genuine choice of the people and our party is confident that the Court

of Appeal will uphold justice in this matter.



The people of Kogi state now look up to the Appeal Court to reverse this

injustice endorsed by the tribunal, given the evidence laid, as affirmed

by the courageous verdict of Justice Ohimai, PDP said.



The PDP commended Justice Ohimai for his fearlessness in upholding the

truth and showing that there is hope in the institution of the

judiciary, which our party is confident, will be further established by

the Appeal Court in this matter.



“Our party is confident that the Appeal Court will address the substance

of the case, which the tribunal overlooked in rendering its defective

judgment,” the statement said.





