PDP inaugurates Presidential Campaign Council in Ekiti

By Yinusa Ishola

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) inaugurated its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Ekiti on Tuesday, with a call for massive votes for the party’s candidates all over the country in the 2023 general elections.

Inaugurating the council in Ado-Ekiti, Mr Eddy Olafeso, the Former Zonal chairman, South West PDP, urged PDP members in the state to close ranks and work for the victory of the party in the coming election.

Olafeso said Nigerians had witnessed the worst Christmas ever in Nigeria’s history and charged the electorates to use their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to vote for Atiku and Okowa, the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of the party, in order to effect the desired change.

Olafeso, who equally inaugurated the state Campaign Manager Committee, condemned the leadership style of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), alleging that Nigeria had been plunged into numerous problems without solutions.

In his address, the Acting Chairman, Ekiti PDP PCC, Chief Ogundipe Makanjuola, said what is required is the unalloyed commitment of party members towards the winning the Presidential election in the next two months so that the PDP can revamp the battered economy of Nigeria.

Makanjuola called on PDP supporters to go out to mobilise support for the party and all its candidates in the election.

“We have been handed a very strategic task, a very challenging assignment, but by the special grace of God, it is not insurmountable, we shall succeed,” he said.

Others members inaugurated included Mr Tunji Odeyemi, Secretary of the PCC, former governors and deputy governors, serving and former lawmakers, chairmen, secretaries, BoT members, former lawmakers and serving, state youth leader, all local government party chairmen, including Chief Sanya Atofarati, the PDP Zonal Publicity Secretary, as members, among others.

Members of the Ekiti PDP Management Committee inaugurated included, Sen. Duro Faseyi, North, Mr. Diplo Anisulowo, Central, and Prof. Olusola Eleka, South, while Mrs. Yemisi Afolabi, is the Secretary.

The gathering was attended by many loyalists of the party across the 16 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas in the state. (NAN)