PDP inaugurates Presidential Campaign Council for Kano State

By Ramatu Garba

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) inaugurated its Presidential Campaign Council and Management Committee for the 44 local government areas of Kano State on Thursday.

The party’s Northwest Chairman, Hon. Bello Hayatu-Gwarzo, who represented the National Chairman, Mr Iyorchia Ayu, also inaugurated the campaign council, management team and leadership of Zonal caretaker committees.

He said the committee included chairmen, deputies and secretaries from each zone.

He urged the committees to discharge their duties efficiently for the party to emerge victorious in Kano State.

In his remarks, former governor of Kano State, Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau, said the committee members were carefully selected on account of their contributions and loyalty to the party.

“You are our engine room; our eyes and ears; you will oversee our activities in your various locations.

“You are the ones to represent us at the polling units to ensure victory at all levels,’’ he told the committee members.

Members of the committee include the Director-General, Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council, Dr Yunusa Adamu-Dangwani, and Alhaji Al’amin Little and Umar Mai-Mansaleta.

Others are members of the campaign council, the Director, Media and Publicity, the Director, Research and Documentation, the Director Youths, Women Affairs and the Director, Culture.

The inauguration was attended by former Kano State deputy governor, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar and former Speaker, House of Representatives, Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’abba, among others. (NAN)