The National Working Committee (NWC) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated a four man executives for Borno chapter of the party.



PDP National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus, performed the ceremony on Tuesday in Abuja.

Secondus, represented by PDP Deputy National Chairman (North), Sen. Suleiman Nazif, advised PDP members in the state to be united towards winning the state in 2023 governorship election.



“We will have turbulence in capturing the centre if we do not win Borno, all of you are aware of the need for PDP to capture Borno in 2023.

“All the organs of the party listen to the voice of Borno PDP leaders, we want PDP winning power in the state,” he said.

Secondus advised that what happened in the state in 2019 should not be allowed to repeat itself, saying that 2019 was a bad outing for PDP in the state.

He called on the new executive officers to be a rallying point for members in the state.

“Mr chairman, you must show the NWC that you are willing to work with every member of PDP in Borno.

“You must do everything that will promote the unity of our great party in Borno,” he said.

He commended the party leaders in the North-East for unifying the factions within the party in the state.

He pledged that PDP national leadership would give the necessary support to the state chapter.

Speaking on behalf of the new executives, Mr Usman Badairi said with the Supreme Court ruling of March 12,2021 reinstating the executives in the state, PDP was ready to regain power in 2023.

He appreciated the judiciary for standing in the path of truth and justice in recognising the four executive officers.

He stressed that the judgment was not for him but for survival of democracy.

He said the judgment and subsequent inauguration of the executives had put an end to factionalisation in the state PDP.

“What we have now is Borno PDP and no more factions,” he said.

He commended the Bukola Saraki led national reconciliation and strategy committee for its role in reconciling the PDP factions in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

