PDP inaugurates National Youth Campaign Council

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday inaugurated its National Presidential Youth Campaign Council to mobilize young people for 2023 general election.

The PDP National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, inaugurating the council in Abuja urged the youth arm of the party to sell the party and its candidates to the people without violence.

Ayu, represented by the PDP National Chairman (North), Mr Umar Damagum, said the council was to give the youth the opportunity to take their destiny into their hands and redress the affairs of Nigeria.

“It’s an opportunity for you because this national youth campaign council is first of its kind.

“The youth council is born out of the fact that the future of this country is because of you not because of anything but because you build a nation through the teeming youth population of a nation.

“If you have a very pleasurable teaming population of youth, you know that there will be development in that country,” he said.

Ayu urged the party’s youths to shun violence while campaigning for the party.

“I want to use this opportunity to also caution you, while you are going about campaigning in various nooks and crannies of this country, not to behave like their youths, which we’ve seen yesterday.

“The behavior of own youth in Maiduguri and this is what they always do.

“ I believe that ours are law abiding citizens, they are up and doing, they go for issue-based campaign and that is what we expect you to do.”

Ayu said that the PDP had laid down a framework for the youth to campaign with.

He said that the PDP previous achievements when it was in power from the regime of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to that of Goodluck Jonathan was enough to campaign.

He said that the PDP previous achievements when it was in power from the regime of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to that of Goodluck Jonathan was enough to campaign.

“Everything good that happened in this country happened at that time. So, you have parameters.

PDP National Youth Leader, Mohammed Suleiman , pledged the youth’s commitment to serve and mobilise Nigerians to vote for PDP in 2023 in the best interest of the country.

Suleiman urged the youth to go out to all parts of the country and sensitise the citizens on the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar.

“The youth of the country constitute the majority of voters and it is our responsibility to comb all the nooks and crannies of this country to look for them and deliver the message of hope which the PDP and presidential candidate has for them.

“It Is pertinent at this point to reiterate the paradigm shift in our campaign strategy.

“The strategy was directed by our principal that our campaign must focused on the polling unit. We must mobilize Nigerian youth at the polling unit and task them to vote and secure victory at the unit for our party.

“Our job is not in Abuja but in the local government, ward and also polling units and we must all return to the grassroots.”

He said the PDP has a good product in Abubakar to market, whom he described as the hope of the youth.

“He is the hope for the youth, the only one who understands the road, a tried and tested leader, an epitome of industry and ethics, an educationist. Let us go and market him,” Suleiman said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

