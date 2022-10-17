PDP inaugurates Adamawa campaign council for 2023 poll

By Ibrahim Kado

The Adamawa chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated its Presidential and Governorship campaign council for 2023 general election.



Speaking at the ceremony on Monday in Yola, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri charged the council to ensure grassroots mobilisation of the electorate to ensure the victory for the party in the poll.



“Give me your trust, once again and I promise you more actions and not mere words.



“ We are today inaugurating a loaded 871-man Campaign Council.



“This high-powered Council will be chaired by no other person than my humble self to give it the drive and leadership it disserves, considering that we have as a Presidential Candidate, one of our illustrious sons – Atiku Abubakar.



“Heading the campaign management team is Mr Awwal Tukur who is the Director General while Chief Felix Tangwami, will serve as Deputy Director General Southern Senatorial zone among others,” he said. (NAN)

