PDP in Diaspora Congratulates Hon. Pamugo; Prepares Campaign Event on December 3

The US-based registered non-governmental organization made up of members and lovers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) living abroad, Diasporans for PDP, has congratulated their leader, founder and national chair Honourable Victoria Pamugo on her appointment into the National Women Campaign Council of the PDP Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization.

In a statement released to media on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the organization’s national publicity secretary Dr. Chidi Igwe expressed delight for this appointment.

“This is good news for our leader, founder and national chair, Honourable Victoria Pamugo,” Dr. Igwe said.





“This is a big deal for our organization. The appointment of our leader as a member of the Atiku Presidential Campaign National Women Campaign Council is a validation of the work our organization does for our great party under the unrivalled leadership of Honourable Pamugo,” Dr. Igwe said.

“Our leader continues to achieve great things, soaring like the eagle, her wings never ever getting tired. We all know she will contribute a lot and help the campaign to coordinate PDP women in diaspora to deliver victory and return PDP to Aso Rock in 2023,” he said.

The news of the appointment broke as Diasporans for PDP prepares for their next Civic Engagement Series event on Saturday, December 3, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Nigerian time.

“This one will be a virtual event and will bring party leaders and stakeholders together to discuss with Nigerians in diaspora about our Presidential Candidate, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s five point agenda and how PDP will help to restore our national dignity, create jobs, fight insecurity, and produce sustainable economic growth,” said the founder and national chair Honourable Victoria Pamugo.

The Civic Engagement Series is the flagship event of Diasporans for PDP dedicated to promoting current and future leaders of the People’s Democratic Party in Nigeria and in diaspora. The event brings leaders and the civic population together in town hall formats for exchange of ideas in ways that promote understanding of PDP’s agenda, platform and manifesto, among the voting population.

Some of those scheduled to speak at the December 3 event are His Excellency, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Executive Governor of Sokoto State and DG, PDP 2023 Presidential Campaign Council, and House Minority Leader Honourable Ndudi Elumelu. Also speaking are PDP National Women Leader Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, Campaign Spokesperson Hon. Daniel Bwala, PDP Board of Trustees Member Hon. Zainab Maina, Former Minister of Women Affairs Barrister Josephine Anenih, Presidential Campaign Media Consultant Dr. Don Pedro Obaseki, Otumba Segun Showunmi, Director of Diaspora Group Prof. Isa Odidi, and Media and Publicity Director Dr. Obianuju Kanu Ogoko.

Diasporans for PDP is a United States-based and registered non-governmental organization with membership including but not limited to Austria, Australia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Kenya, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and the United States of America.