PDP in Anambra wont collapse campaign structure for Nov. 6 governorship election

PDP in Anambra has no plans to collapse its campaign structure into that of another party the Nov. 6 governorship election.

The party’s former Publicity Secretary Chief Nnamdi Nwangwu, said in Awka on Tuesday that stories making the rounds that a faction of the party planning the strategy unfounded.

INEC stated in a list released on July 16 that of the 18 political parties to contest the election PDP does not have candidates – governorship and deputy governorship.

Nwangwu dismissed stories of plans to collapse the campaign structure as the handwork of detractors as the PDP in Anambra had never contemplated the option.

He said the party’s leadership confident that the PDP candidates’ names would be published by INEC after all legal hurdles had been cleared.

“The Electoral Act is clear on the issue of who is expected to conduct election governorship aspirants in political parties. It is the constitutional responsibility of the National Committee (NWC) of political parties.

“It is gratifying to note that the that produced the party’s candidates conducted by its NWC and most of the aspirants, who genuinely contested the election, have congratulated the winners.

“PDP has no issue as to who is the national chairman of our party and that is why it has become incumbent to advise mischief makers not to confuse the PDP issue with that of any other party in the state,’’ he said.

The PDP chieftain said all party members were solidly behind the candidates that emerged after the NWC conducted its election.

Two factions of the party held different primaries and announced different candidates leading to a court action which has yet to be determined.

The litigations resulted in INEC not listing candidates of the PDP the election. (NAN)

