PDP identifies with ex-Gov Muazu over fire incident

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has identified with the former national chairman of the party, Alhaji Adamu Mu’azu, over the unfortunate fire incident which occurred at his Abuja residence.

The party gave the commiseration in a statement by its National Publicity, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ologbondiyan disclosed that the PDP National Working Committee members, led by the National Chairman, Prince Uche Seconds, paid the former chairman a solidarity visit in his residence on Tuesday.

“The party leaders also used the occasion to pray for God’s protection over the nation given the spate of disasters in various parts of our country,” he said.

He said that Mu’azu, also a former governor of Bauchi state, thanked the NWC members for remembering him and joined in praying for the nation.(NAN)

