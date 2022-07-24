PDP: I will speak out soon, says Wike

By Precious Akutamadu

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Saturday said he would soon “speak out” on recent happenings in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the country.

Wike disclosed this in a statement by Mr Kelvin Ebiri, his Special Assistant on Media in Port Harcourt.

Wike said it had become pertinent for him to speak to Nigerians about all that had transpired in the party since the emergence of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as the presidential candidate of the party.

According to him, “On Atiku, I will speak soon and Nigerians will know the actual truth of all that has transpired in the PDP in recent times.” (NAN)

