 Security has been beefed up in Osogbo, the Osun capital as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), holds its zonal congress.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that there is heavy security presence at Women and Children Development Initiative Foundation (WOCDIF), venue of the congress  on Monday, in Osogbo.

Men of the Nigeria Police, Department of State Security Service (DSS),  and the Nigeria Security and Corps (NSCDC), were sighted at the entrance and  around the venue.

Some of the security personnel were also strategically located few kilometres away from the venue of the congress.

of the candidates were also seen arriving the venue for accreditation.

Though accreditation of delegates was fixed for 9: 00 a.m., however, as at the time of filling this report, it was yet to commence.

NAN  reports that 42 aspirants were cleared by the PDP screening committee on Sunday, to contest for the various positions in the zone.

The congress would be attended by 734 delegates across the six western states.

According to the list released by Retired Col. Austin Akobundu, the PDP National Organising Secretary, Oyo has 171 delegates, Osun -130, Lagos 101, Ogun- 112, Ondo 114, and Ekiti with 115 delegates .

NAN also reports chairman of the screening committee Sen. Dino Melaye, had said on Sunday screening of aspirants  was very peaceful.

A deputy governor of Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja, and the zonal chairman of the party, Dr Eddy Olafeso, are contesting for the chairmanship position.

While Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo Sate, is  supporting Arapaja for the chairmanship position, Mr Ayo Fayose , a Ekiti governor is supporting Olafeso. (NAN)

