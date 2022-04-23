PDP holds NEC meeting May 4

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is to hold its 96th National Executive Committee (NEC) on Wednesday, May 4.

The party disclosed this in a notice issued by its National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, in Abuja on Saturday.

He urged all members of the NEC to attend the meeting.

Anyanwu said that the meeting that would start by 2pm would hold at the NEC Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that though the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed, it is expected that the party would among other things discuss issue of zoning of the presidential ticket, the party’s primary and other issues related to 2023 general elections.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

