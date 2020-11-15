PDP hails Fayose as he turns 60

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated a former Governor of Ekiti, Chief Ayodele Fayose, as he attained the age of 60 years.

The party, in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, described Fayose as a courageous statesman.

The PDP said that Fayose had over the years demonstrated an uncommon commitment and zeal towards the unity, stability and development Nigeria.

It added that the former governor had also demonstrated an uncommon commitment and zeal in fighting for the rights, liberty and welfare of the common man, pointing out that this was in line with the manifesto and ideals of the party.

“Unarguably, Chief Fayose is a fearless and very forthright leader whose outspokenness for justice, equality and fairness is well known.

“Indeed, Osokomole’s (Fayose’s) sense of duty, particularly during his tenure as Governor of Ekiti State, where his exceptional transparency, accessibility, humility in service and love for his people propelled him to deliver an unprecedented development of Ekiti State, “the PDP said.

According to the party, Ekiti witnessed an unprecedented development in all spheres when Fayose was the helmsman.

The PDP prayed God to grant Fayose many more years to continue in his statesmanship and selfless service to Nigeria and humanity. (NAN)