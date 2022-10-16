PDP Guber candidate pledges continuation of projects in Lagos

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Lagos State PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) says he won’t abandon any inherited public-interest projects if he emerged governor in 2023.

Adediran, who disclosed this on Sunday at the official unveiling of his manifesto in Lagos, said all hands must be on deck regardless of party’s affiliation to elect a truly independent governor in 2023.

He said that projects embarked on by the current administration in the state was for the people of Lagos state and would be continued by his administration when elected.

‘We will only review and find out if they are properly approved under the procurement laws. We will finish every project when we come in.”

The governorship hopeful, who noted that the main opposition party was thirsty of winning the state in the 2023 general elections to change the face of governance, urged all lovers of Lagos State to join hands to rescue the state in 2023.

Adediran, who noted that he was contesting the poll to win the election, said that his campaign team would visit all the 245 wards in the state and feel the pulse of the people in all the communities.

“For things to really work in Lagos state, we need a truly independent helmsman. It is time to have a truly wealthy state whose resources work for all and not few people.

“We need to collapse party affiliations. It is long overdue to have this in Lagos state. With our decision, we can make things happen and change the trend.

“It is time for all of us to come together and be deliberate about it. There is only one thing that we need in Lagos state, we need to collapse all party affiliations to have a truly independent governor.

“All of these is about planning and being deliberate. Governance is not about rocket science. We are coming and we are going to do it better,” he said.

He said that his seven-point programme of action for the state if elected governor in 2023 had been tagged: ‘WEALTHY’ comprising: Works, Housing & Road Infrastructure; Education; Aquaculture & Ease of Doing Business; Law, Order & Security; Tourism, Transport & Traffic Management; Health & Environment; and Youth, Women and Social Development.

As part of his plans to deliver a wealthy Lagos, Adediran said that his team would be guided by: Technology-driven approach to governance; Rule of Law; Equity & Inclusiveness; Accountable Representation and Transparency (TREAT).

On his chances, Adediran, who expressed confidence in winning the gubernatorial election, said majority of people in the ruling party wanted a change in the administration of the state.

“APC is leaving Lagos in 2023,” he said.

The candidate promised to change the face of governance within 100 days.

According to him, his administration will save many lives through reforms and policies in healthcare, education, environment, flooding, transportation and traffic management among others by putting round pegs in round holes.

Decrying the spate of traffic robberies in the state, Adediran promised to use transport unions to secure people on the road and checkmate traffic robbers in his efforts to create 24 hours economy.

The governorship hopeful said that he would convert the menace of transport unions and touting into blessings for the state.

He promised to review and reevaluate some of the policies of the APC-led administration without necessarily witch- hunting anyone.

Adediran said that his administration would ensure ease of doing business and provide enabling environment for investors both in the formal and informal sectors.

On healthcare, the governorship hopeful decried how patients roamed about premises of general hospitals because of lack of hospital beds, saying that pending when adequate infrastructure would be provided, his team would embark on automation of health facilities.

On how he intended to address population growth in the metropolis Adediran said the solution remained decentralisation of developments.

He said that his administration would make sure that all the divisions of Lagos state had a taste of development, promising to embark on aggressive infrastructural development.

Adediran said that the financial muscle of the state would be deployed to ensure even development and provide necessary road infrastructure and bridges to resolve perennial traffic gridlock in some flash points while also instilling discipline among road users.

The candidate said that he would declare a state of emergency in the education sector and proceed to make primary and secondary education completely free and compulsory.

He promised to address the incessant cases of building collapse in the state by putting round pegs in round holes as well as enforcement of relevant laws (NAN)

