PDP guber aspirant commends FG over fuel subsidy removal

Mr Godwin Ezeemo, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Aspirant in Anambra, says the decision of the Federal Government to remove petrol subsidy is long overdue and a good step in the right direction.

Ezeemo, the 2013 governorship candidate of the Progressives Peoples Alliance (PPA) defected to PDP in 2019 to contest the upcoming 2021 governorship race in the state.

He said that removal of the petrol subsidy would promote healthy competition in the upstream petroleum sector and ensure constant availability of the product.

Ezeemo, an entrepreneur, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Saturday, that removal of the petrol subsidy would also positively stimulate the country’s economy and ensure constant availability of the product.

Ezeemo advised the federal government to use the funds going into fuel subsidy to grow other sectors of the economy.

“I am looking forward to seeing that other sectors like road infrastructure, building of low cost houses for the citizenry, enhanced healthcare delivery education among others will now receive due attention,” he said.

The PDP chieftain urged Nigerians to bear the temporary hardship the policy would create and make a sacrifice for posterity when everybody would be happy.

In separate interview with NAN, a member of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chief Joseph Nwakpadolu, also commended the government for its bold step in removing the subsidy, but appealed for increment in workers salaries.

Nwakpadolu said that workers’ salaries should be made to provide them basic living standard in all ramifications.

He also urged the government to ensure proper and judicious use of the funds hitherto been spent on the subsidy.

He urged Nigerians to always support positive government programmes and policies that were people oriented.

Mr Christian Beluchukkwu, a block molder resident in Awka, however, said government should always consider the plight of the masses before taking such decision, and urged it to provide alternatives to cushion its harsh effect.

Mrs Ngozi Anagor, a beauty saloon operator, expressed the hope that the policy would yield expected result of constant and good quality supply of the product to enhance their businesses.

Anagor, however, appealed to the government not to allow the price of fuel to further skyrocket, to enable small scale businesses to remain afloat. (NAN)