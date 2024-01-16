PDP group obtains Edo guber form for Onaiwu

The Solution Group, a pressure group, has purchased the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nomination form for the Sept. 21 Edo governorship election for Mr Osaron Onaiwu, a former Director-General of PDP Governors’ Forum.



The spokesperson for the group, Mr Zayyan Ubandoma, told newsmen at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja, that Onaiwu was best candidate for the party.



“Onaiwu is the solution to Edo and that’s why the slogan of our campaign is solution 2024,” he said.

Ubandoma said that Onaiwu had all it takes to turnaround the fortunes of the state for the better.

He said that the group decided to obtain the form for Onaiwu because he would set a new standard for the state, if eventually elected as the governor.



He also said that the aspirant had worked for the party for over 20 years and he was also a man with competence, vast experience and right connections.

Asked if it was justifiable for any aspirant from Edo South to contest in the 2024 governorship election after ruling the state for 16 years, Ubandoma said competence was key factor.

“First thing that is very important to understand in the contest into any elective position should be based on competence. It should not be on the basis of where you come from,” he said.

Ubandoma added that it would also be strategic for the party to field a candidate from Edo South which constituted about 58 per cent of the total votes of the state.

“Politics is a show of strategic display of plan, targets, number and what have you,“ he said.

A member of the group, Mr Adekunle Adebanjo, also said Onaiwu would bring his experience into bear, if elected governor of the state.

“He is already doing a lot of consultancies for so many governors in areas of getting things done at the centre, at the federal level among others.

“So, if you have somebody like that at the helm of affairs of the state, he understands the workings of the federal politics and can also bring the benefits down to Edo people.

“He will ensure that there’s love and harmony, peace and progress in the state concerning the party and all the residents of the state.

“That’s why he’s a better person in the state, somebody that understands the people, someone that has been working with the people and the party itself.

“I think our principal has a better chance, because the people of the state know him very well. That’s why we call him the face of Edo,” he said. (NAN)

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

