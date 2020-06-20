PDP Govs Forum, South-South National Vice Chairman, welcome Obaseki

Share the news













The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum and the party National Vice Chairman, South-South, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, have welcomed Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo State into the party.

The Governors forum also described the coming of the Edo Governor as a welcome development.

The Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal, described Obaseki’s defection into PDP as a homecoming to a democratic platform that accommodates all Nigerians desirous of good governance, accountability and deepening of democratic tenets.

Tambuwal, in a statement issued by the forum Director-General, Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum in Abuja on Saturday, assured Obaseki and his teeming supporters of accommodation and level playing field.

Tambuwal wished Obaseki God’s blessings and guidance as he subjects himself to the PDP primaries election, scheduled for Thursday.

“Your entry into the PDP family is a homecoming to a democratic platform that accommodates all Nigerians desirous of good governance, accountability and deepening of democratic tenets.

“The PDP Governors welcome you to use the PDP as a vehicle to enthrone rapid economic, social and infrastructural development of Edo State.

“As you subject yourself to the forthcoming primaries of the party, we wish you success and God’s blessings and guidance.

“The forum extends the solidarity and support of your colleagues to you and all of your teeming followers into the party and assures you all of accommodation and level playing field,” Tambuwal said.

For his part, Ogidi in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), described Obaseki defection as a welcome development.

He described the defection as the first step of recapturing power in Edo after losing it to the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the last 12 years.

“We are happy that he is joining us. You know what the office of the governor is, with all his pecks.

“For twelve years we have been trying to enter the government house. His defection is the first step to reclaim the government house,” he said.

Ogidi, who welcome Obaseki and his supporters to PDP commended their bold and courageous steps.

He, however, assured members of the party that the defection of Obaseki to PDP would not cause any crisis within the party, especially in Edo.

“This is a family matter and it cannot cause any crisis within PDP. His colleagues are welcoming him and it is a welcome development. It is a collective decision.

“Whoever emerges as the party’s candidate at the primary will be supported by other aspirants. There is no way any of the aspirant can do it alone. They will all work together,” he added.

Ogidi expressed optimism that PDP would win the Sept. 13 Edo governorship election. (NAN)

Related