PDP govs. demand immediate investigation into alleged attempt on Ortom’s life

March 21, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



The Peoples Party (PDP) Governors Forum has called on to investigate the Saturday alleged attempt on the life of Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue.

The governors under the platform of the PDP made the call statement by its Chairman and Governor of , Aminu Tambuwal on Sunday in  Abuja.

Tambuwal urged the and other authorities of the state to swiftly and thoroughly investigate the matter of urgency as well as bring the perpetrators to justice.

He said that the PDP governors forum received with shock the alleged assassination attempt on Ortom.

”We wish, therefore, to warn that any attempt to harm any Nigerian will be viewed by the forum as an attempt on all violence.

”We believe strongly that any dispute or perceived dispute, should be and must be resolved amicably without resort to violence,” he said.

Tambuwal condemned the attempt by  certain retrogressive elements and centrifugal forces, trying to consign Nigeria into a failed state, saying Nigeria is not a Banana Republic.

The chairman of the forum, who said that  security remained the primary responsibility of government, especially the Federal Government, added that every Nigerian deserved equal protection of the laws.

He said every citizen was entitled to freedom of speech and free exercise of all rights guaranteed in the , subject only to law.

According to him, Nigeria is still a democracy and a nation of laws and not .

He said that nobody, or group, however highly placed, should take the laws into their hands.

The Sokoto governor then stated  that self help was an invitation to anarchy and must be nipped into the bud.

”The PDP governors are solidly and are behind Ortom and will do the utmost to defend the rights and prerogatives of the Benue people who him.

”We expect the and other authorities of state, to investigate matter swiftly and thoroughly and bring the perpetrators to justice,” Tambuwal said. (NAN)

