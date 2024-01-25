PDP Govs congratulate Fubara, Kefas over Supreme Court victory

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) under the Chairmanship of Senator Bala Mohammed, and all Member-Governors of the party, have congratulated their colleagues: Governors Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers) and Dr. Agbu Kefas (Taraba) over the judgments of the Supreme Court which has reconfirmed their victories in the March 18, 2023 Governorship election in their respective States.

Yohana Samson

The party said this in a statement signed by the Director General of the PDPGF, Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum, in Abuja, on Thursday.

He said, “The Forum applauds the Supreme Court verdict as an affirmation and consolidation of the people’s will and a vindication of the solidarity and massive support of the people of Rivers and Taraba States; even as we commend the Justices of the Supreme Court for rising to the occasion of decisively safeguarding our democracy through delivery of judgments that honours the votes of the people.

“In the case of Rivers State, we posit that this victory is for the peace-loving and vibrant people of Rivers State, and it brings an end to litigations on the Goverorship election. It also helps to ensure stability and certainty in governance under the visionary leadership of Gov. Fubara.

“It lays a firm foundation for continued, good governance, and people-oriented service.

“Governor Fubara has in six months in office initiated and in some instances completed, people-oriented projects in infrastructure, housing, agriculture, women and youth empowerment, civil service employment opportunities, worker’s welfare, health service delivery, and other measures to reduce poverty in Rivers State.

“In Taraba State, the people rallied round and rooted for the development minded tactician in Gov. Kefas to further revolutionise service delivery in the State.

“He has so far exceeded the expectations of the people of Taraba State, setting the pace and quality of governance. He has made substantial progress in the areas of youth inclusion, women empowerment, state security, including reconciliation among the various ethnic and diverse groups, thus enthroning a conducive environment for investment and peaceful coexistence

“The Forum exhorts Governors Fubara and Kefas to continue in their delivery of people-oriented development programmes and projects in line with the policy thrust, vision, and manifesto of the PDP, the platform under which they were elected.”

