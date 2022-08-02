PDP governorship candidate supports farmers with liquid fertilisers

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

Alhaji Mustapha Sule-Lamido, the Jigawa governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has distributed 300 cartons of liquid fertilisers to farmers in the 27 Local Government Areas of the state.

Distributing the fertilisers at the party headquarters in Dutse on Tuesday, Sule-Lamido, represented by his running mate, Alhaji Babandi Ibrahim, said the gesture was aimed at cushioning the effect of the current economic crunch, as some of the farmers could not afford the prices of the commodity.

He explained that it was also to encourage more people, especially the youth, to engage in agriculture as a means of livelihood.

The governorship candidate added that it would also ensure food security in rural communities, the state and Nigeria at large.

According to him, the commodity will be handed over to local party leaders for onward distribution to the benefiaries.

“The fertiliser will be handed over to party leaders in the 27 LGAs and we expect them to share it to deserving farmers, irrespective of their political affiliation.

“Make sure genuine farmers get this fertiliser, we don’t care if they’re in APC, PDP or any other party, as long as they’re farmers, make sure they get their share.

“We are expecting at least 1,000 farmers to benefit from the fertiliser in each of the 27 LGA,” the candidate said.

Also, a party chieftain, Alhaji Isa Duniya-Bahutu, stated that the gesture would assist rural farmers to boost their production.

Duniya-Bahutu added that it would also assist the benefiaries to achieve bumper harvest, if properly utilised.

He further urged that the commodity be equally shared among the 27 LGAs, warning that any of the local party official found diverting or distributing along party affiliation would be sanctioned. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

