PDP governorship aspirant promises massive infrastructure in Taraba

Chief Victor Kona, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Taraba, has promised to bring massive infrastructural development to the state if elected governor.

Kona, who is the immediate past chairman of the party in the state, made this while officially declaring his intention to contest the governorship seat of the state.

He said if given the opportunity, his administration would focus on key development areas such as education, agriculture, health, provision of infrastructure, and ensuring the security of lives and property of the people.

The aspirant, who said he was not aware of any anointed candidate, noted that he was the most qualified person among the governorship aspirants in the state.

Kona said, “Consensus is discretional. It is not compulsory. For me, I will only accept the consensus if it favours me.

“I am the most qualified person among the aspirants. So, if there is going to be any consensus, I can only accept it if I am the consensus candidate,” he said.

The aspirant pledged to turn around the economic fortunes of the state through its abundant resources with the right political will.

“This task now requires some level of capacity, competence and strength of character, experience and insightful understanding of politics and politicians which I possess.

“I am, therefore, putting myself forward and do hereby present myself as an aspirant for the PDP gubernatorial ticket in the forthcoming primary election.

“In my honour, I do hereby undertake to make Taraba a better place for all.

“I will ensure justice for all, unite the state and address the myriad of challenges facing the state,” Kona said.

NAN reports that Kona is one of the few PDP aspirants who have openly made declaration for the governorship contest. (NAN)

