PDP governors working to resolve party crisis- Tambuwal

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State says governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were discussing coming up with solutions to the crisis rocking the party as soon as possible.

After hosting the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Tambuwal added that they engaged with the BoT, with the belief that they would come up with solutions to the problem facing the party.

“We have engaged with them and I believe that what they are likely to come up with will be a solution to the problem we have.

“Be rest assured that as governors of the party , we are also talking to ourselves on the way forward.

“Very soon the governors forum will meet and we will come up with what we feel should be the solution and the way forward for the party.

“We are all interested in working together for an objective and that objective is for the party and Nigerians of good will,“ he said.

Tambuwal said the PDP governors were working to take over power in 2023.

“We must work together to solve our internal problems, forge ahead and prosecute the electoral battle and by the grace of God we will have victory,” he said.

He commended BoT Chairman, members and for its initiative as the conscience of the party.

“Whenever there are issues of this nature, the Board of Trustee steps in, it is part of their functions in the party, constitutionally speaking,” Tambuwal said.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of BoT, Sen. Adulphus Wabara, said that Nigerians would see a more united PDP before the commencement of campaign.

He said that the BoT was going round to find lasting solution to the problem dividing the party.

Wabara said that the BoT members were going to meet the party’s National Chairman, Sen. Iyorcha Ayu; the Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa on the way forward.

“Our aim is to get into the Aso Villa, for PDP to get into the Aso Villa in 2023, we need every body to come on board.

“We are still moving around, in six days time the campaign will be inaugurated. We hope and pray that before then Nigerians will see a more united PDP.

“We are doing this not for us, not for the chairman of the governors forum or anybody, we are doing this for Nigerians.

“Nigerians are looking up to the PDP to deliver them from what we are experiencing with the ruling party as we speak.

He said that the BoT members had met with some governors of the party, but yet to meet Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State .

“We have also met with some of the governors. We started from my state, Okezie Ikpeazu, we moved to Enugu to meet Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, from there we met Seyi Makinde of Oyo, we met with Jerry Gana, we are really digging around to find solutions.

“We are looking for solutions for all of us to come together and win the election in flying colours,” he said.

In response to the decision of Wike and his camp to pull out of the Atiku campaign council, Wabara said that they would speak with Wike after addressing the nation on Friday.

“After Wike’s address, tomorrow we will speak with him. Wike is a member of the Board of Trustees. We have made attempt to meet with him, but I believe he has been very busy,” he said.(NAN)

