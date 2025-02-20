PDP governors seek Tinubu’s intervention in Osun LG crisis

Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDPGF) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene in the local government crisis in Osun.

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDPGF) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene in the local government crisis in Osun.

Chairman of the forum, Gov. Bala Mohammed, made the appeal in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.

Mohammed said that PDP governors noted with concern the recent political violence in the state which led to loss of lives and destruction of property.

He urged Tinubu to direct all law enforcement agencies to contain the situation in the state without further delay, restore law and order and ensure preservation of lives and property before it got out of control.

He also called on the Director-General of Department of State Service (DSS), the Inspector-General of Police and the heads of other law enforcement agencies to act on time.

“The concern of the PDP-GF stems from the fact that the Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun had warned about the imminent breakdown of law and order and appealed to the responsible authorities to act to forestall this,’’ he said.

Mohammed condemned the resort to self-help by political players whose conduct ought to have been guided by the provisions of extant laws in a democratic society.

“The forum further notes, with deep worry, the resort to violence as a means of settling political and legal disputes and warns all those fanning the embers of discord to desist forthwith.

“The PDP-GF commends the governor of Osun for the timely warning in the form of statements he issued before these political actors resorted to violence. His action is a mark of exemplary leadership,’’ he said.

Mohammed, who charged all the stakeholders in Osun to abide by the law, said that political leadership should be about patriotic sacrifice and service to the people and not about bloodbath and violent criminal conducts.

“In this regard, the PDPGF further avers that with regard to the protection of lives and property, there are no partisan divides or ideological divisions.

“Every political leader should be serving the people and working towards their safety, protection and welfare.

“Finally, the PDPGF is desirous of seeing a full and total return of normalcy in Osun, the restoration of law and order and the quick identification and decisive trial of all those charged with violent disruption of the peace in Osun,’’ he said. (NAN)