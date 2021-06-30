PDP governors promoting good governance, economy development

For any democratic system to thrive, it does not only need a periodic free and credible elections, but also vibrant political parties, especially strong oppositions.

Opposition parties do not just provide citizens with alternative choice during elections, they also engage the government in power/ruling party to ensure that good governance and dividends of democracy are delivery to the citizens who elected them.

Since it lost power to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the federal level in 2015, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been strategising to reclaim power.

Many political analysts believe that PDP is the most active among the 17 opposition parties engaging the ruling party on matters of national interest.

Over the time, the PDP Governors Forum (PDPGF) as a political and policy think tank consisting of the state governors affiliated with the PDP in Nigeria, has continued to struggle with the party’s organs to ensure that the ruling party at the centre is on its toes to deliver on its mandates to the peoples .

The forum was formed on Feb. 24, 2013 to provide a platform for governors to interact and exchange knowledge, ideas and experiences about how to move the party forward as well as to better coordinate programmes and policies in their various states.

Recently, the opposition governors have been meeting at different states controlled by PDP on monthly basis to discuss matters concerning the party and their states, as well review issues of national interests including security, restructuring, devolution of powers, economy to good governance among others.

The forum’s meeting were recently held in Markudi in April, in Ibandan in May and Uyo in June with communique containing recommendations after each of the meeting.

Arising from the forum meeting in Uyo, the PDP governors called for more involvement of states government in mining and geophysical activities in states.

The forum in a communiqué read by its Chairman and Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State said the call was necessary not just to curtail harm to the environment but to further diversify the economy and complement oil as a foreign exchange earner for the country.

He also advised the federal government to think outside the box and find solutions to challenges facing electricity supply in Nigeria, saying the current system is not delivering power needed for rapid industrialisation.

On insecurity of lives and property, Tambuwal reiterated the need to decentralise operations of security apparatus of state even within the existing legal framework to ensuring the input of local operators in state and local governments in policing.

Tambuwal said that cooperation and synergy between states and the federal government in security operations was critical to securing Nigeria.

“In any case, though the Nigeria Police is on the exclusive list, the states, as a practical matter spend huge sums of money to support security agencies to carry out their duties.

“The need for an appropriate legal framework to involve the states in policing has become even more urgent by the day.

“To this end, we reiterate our call for the National Assembly to expedite action in passing the Electoral Act and Constitution amendments to ensure restructuring and decentralisation of governmental powers and functions,” he said.

Tambuwal reiterated the forum’s condemnation of attacks on security personnel and their property anywhere in the country, describing it as criminal and egregious act for which perpetrators should be brought to book.

The PDP governors also advised revenue generating agencies in the country, to be more transparent in their operations as well as in their contributions to the federation account.

The forum faulted the decision of the NNPC not to make its statutory contributions to the federation account, noting that in the 1999 constitution, the NNPC was duty-bound to make proceeds of sale or business of petroleum available to the federation account which belonged to the three tiers of government, excluding reasonable and verified and verifiable cost of operations.

“The federal government through the NNPC is a manager of our oil wealth merely as a trustee for all Nigerians.

“The meeting frowned at a situation where the NNPC decides in a totally discretionary and often whimsical manner, how much to spend, how to spend it and how much to remit to the Federation Account, contrary to the letters and even the spirit of the 1999 Constitution.

“The meeting called on other agencies of government such as Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Federal Inland Revenue Services, Customs and Excise and similar organisations that are statutorily required to make contributions into the federation account to do more.

“The federating sates should, going forward now have a say in the determination of operating costs to ensure transparency and accountability.

“The meeting called for urgent steps to reverse these ugly trends in our practice of democracy, constitutionalism and federalism,” PDP-GF said.

The governors also called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to take immediate steps towards halting the depreciation of naira.

They expressed concerns on the operational system and methods of the CBN, adding that the apex bank was operating as an independent government, which was a pervasion of its autonomy.

They also expressed concern over the rising debt profile of Nigeria with over 80 per cent of normal appropriation spent on debt servicing, advising that money should only be borrowed for productive purposes.

The governors also expressed their support for the implementation of judicial and legislative autonomy at the federation and states levels in conformity with the extant provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

The Direction-General of PDPGF, Mr C.I.D. Maduabum, described the forum meeting and recommendations in Uyo as patriotic and well thought out as it offered solutions to the myriad of problems facing the nation

Maduabum said that the recommendations by PDP governors were not made solely for the party, but for the interest of the country.

On the recommendations on the NNPC and other revenue generating agencies of the federal government and the Federation Account, he said that the case made by the PDP governors communique was for all the states and local governments in Nigeria, not only PDP.

He also explained why the PDP governors called on the CBN to strengthen the value of the naira.

He said that the implication of the fall of the naira for cost of goods and services, including the price of food and basic needs of Nigerians is becoming unbearable for the average Nigerian.

On the issue of mining, he said that the PDP Governors were merely asking for better coordination with state governments who administer the land under the Land Use Act.

Speaking earlier at a state banquet, organised by the Akwa-lbom State government, ahead of the forum meeting in Uyo, Tambuwal, said that the PDP governors would not disappoint Nigerians who are looking up to them to actualise their yearnings for the party to return to power in 2023.

“These star-studded leaders of PDP governors in their respective states and political generals are determined by the grace of God through your prayers, support and cooperation, to rescue Nigeria.

“It is a task that we must accomplish to the glory of God and his glory alone.

“God on our side, we are determined as leaders, to provide that platform for the emergence of another PDP leadership in this country, come 2023,” Tambuwal said.

He urged all citizens, especially religious leaders, to continue to pray for the country, especially over the security situation in the country.

Earlier in his remarks, Gov. Emmanuel Udom, welcoming the PDP governors to the state, told them that their people did not make mistakes in electing them to represent them.

Udom described the PDP governors as leaders with characters and charisma.

PDP National Legal Adviser Emmanuel Enoidem, speaking on behalf of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), said the PDP governors are making the party proud with their performances in their respective states.

“Today, if there is any hope of democracy in Nigeria, it has come from the PDP governors because of their excellent performance in their states,” he said.

Enoidem advised the PDP governors to sustain those efforts to foster development in Nigeria.

He said that though the responsibilities ahead are enormous, PDP governors must continue to work together to rise to the challenges facing of the country.(NANFeatures)

**If used, please credit the writer as well as News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

