PDP governors meet on Monday over security, economy

The PDP Governors’ Forum is scheduled to meet Monday to review the current state of the nation.

The Director-General of the forum, Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum, said forum would deliberate issues national security and the economy.

Maduabum said in a statement Sunday governors elected under the platform of the PDP would meet in Ibadan, .

“The meeting will further review the current state of the nation, especially issues of national security and the economy, and also fine-tune strategies to support PDP as a viable and necessary alternative to the All Progressives administration.”

Maduabum said meeting, expected to be attended by the 15 governors elected under PDP, would be presided by the Forum Chairman, Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, while Gov. Seyi Makinde of would be the Chief Host.(NAN)

