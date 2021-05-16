PDP governors meet on Monday over security, economy

May 16, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News, Politics 0



The PDP Governors’ Forum is scheduled to meet on Monday to the current state of the .

The Director-General of the forum, Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum, said that the forum would deliberate on on national security and the economy.

Maduabum said in a on Sunday in Abuja that the governors elected under the platform of the PDP would meet in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“The meeting will further the current state of the , especially of national security and the economy, and also fine-tune strategies to support PDP as a viable and alternative to the All Progressives Congress administration.”

Maduabum said that the meeting, expected to be attended by the 15 governors elected under PDP, would be presided over by the Forum Chairman, Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State would be the Chief Host.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,