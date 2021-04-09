Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday held a closed door meeting at the Government House in Makurdi, Benue.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Samuel Ortom had earlier received some of the governors who were in the state to attend the Party`s Governors’ Forum.

Among those received at the Makurdi Airport were: Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa); Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Darius Ishaku (Taraba).

Meanwhile, Governors Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom); Godwin Obaseki (Edo); and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) were being awaited at the time of filling this report.

The National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, and former Governor of Niger, Babangida Aliyu were also received at the Airport by Ortom.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Gov. Duoye Diri of Bayelsa had arrived on Thursday ahead of the meeting.

NAN reports that Sen. Gabriel Suswam and other top government officials were also at the Airport with the governor to receive the visitors. (NAN)

