PDP governors hold closed-door meeting in Makurdi

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples (PDP) on Friday held a closed door meeting at the in Makurdi, Benue.

The News Agency of (NAN) reports that Gov. Samuel Ortom had earlier received some of the governors who were in the state to attend the `s Governors’ Forum.

Among those received at the Makurdi were: Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa); Nyesom Wike  (Rivers); Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Darius Ishaku (Taraba).

Meanwhile, Governors Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom); Godwin Obaseki (Edo); and Bello Matawalle () were being awaited at the time of filling this report.

The National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, and former Governor , Babangida Aliyu were also received at the by Ortom.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Gov. Duoye Diri of had arrived on Thursday ahead of the meeting.

NAN reports that . Gabriel Suswam and other top government were also at the with the governor to receive the visitors. (NAN)

